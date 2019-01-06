LRM Coin Trading 4.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (LRM)

LRM Coin (CURRENCY:LRM) traded down 14.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 6th. One LRM Coin coin can currently be bought for $2.47 or 0.00060734 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Graviex, Escodex and STEX. During the last seven days, LRM Coin has traded up 4.9% against the dollar. LRM Coin has a total market capitalization of $646,795.00 and $418,571.00 worth of LRM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009043 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00025244 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.46 or 0.02226167 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00157221 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00213208 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024854 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000107 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024839 BTC.

LRM Coin Profile

LRM Coin’s total supply is 533,963 coins and its circulating supply is 262,310 coins. LRM Coin’s official Twitter account is @lrmcoin. The official website for LRM Coin is lrmcoin.com.

Buying and Selling LRM Coin

LRM Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex, CryptoBridge, STEX, Graviex and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LRM Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LRM Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LRM Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

