Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Price Target Cut to $175.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Co from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

LULU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $110.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Cowen set a $185.00 target price on Lululemon Athletica and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity set a $161.00 target price on Lululemon Athletica and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $159.53.

Shares of LULU stock traded up $4.19 on Wednesday, reaching $128.55. 2,184,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,388,978. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $74.90 and a 12-month high of $164.79. The company has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.53.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The apparel retailer reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 30.28% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $747.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter worth about $113,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter worth about $130,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 230.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 955 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 104.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,413 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., an athletic apparel company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

