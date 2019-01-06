Luxoft (LXFT) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luxoft (NYSE:LXFT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Luxoft is a global IT service provider of innovative technology solutions that delivers measurable business outcomes to multinational companies. Its offerings encompass strategic consulting, custom software development services, and digital solution engineering. Luxoft enables companies to compete by leveraging its multi-industry expertise in the financial services, automotive, communications, and healthcare & life sciences sectors. Its managed delivery model is underpinned by a highly-educated workforce, allowing the Company to continuously innovate upwards on the technology stack to meet evolving digital challenges. Luxoft has more than 12,900 employees across 42 offices in 21 countries within five continents, with its operating headquarters office in Zug, Switzerland. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $48.00 price objective on Luxoft and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. VTB Capital raised Luxoft from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 16th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Luxoft from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Luxoft from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Luxoft in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.89.

LXFT stock opened at $31.70 on Wednesday. Luxoft has a twelve month low of $29.73 and a twelve month high of $59.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.45.

Luxoft (NYSE:LXFT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $228.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.42 million. Luxoft had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 5.64%. Analysts anticipate that Luxoft will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Luxoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Luxoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $291,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new position in shares of Luxoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Luxoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Luxoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Institutional investors own 56.01% of the company’s stock.

About Luxoft

