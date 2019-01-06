Lympo (LYM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.05 Million

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. In the last seven days, Lympo has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lympo has a market capitalization of $6.05 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lympo token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000197 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Ethfinex, Cobinhood and Gate.io.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009013 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025128 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.38 or 0.02196798 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00155185 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00216882 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024858 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000107 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024801 BTC.

About Lympo

Lympo’s launch date was December 27th, 2017. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 753,347,989 tokens. The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io. The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO. Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lympo is lympo.io.

Buying and Selling Lympo

Lympo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Gate.io, Fatbtc, Cobinhood, IDEX, Ethfinex, HADAX and Allbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lympo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lympo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

