LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) Position Trimmed by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 504.6% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. grace capital acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth about $165,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth about $154,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

LYB stock opened at $86.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 1 year low of $77.52 and a 1 year high of $121.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.20.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.28. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $10.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.10%.

In related news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc bought 131,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $93.10 per share, for a total transaction of $12,277,097.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.63 per share, with a total value of $443,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 4,401,236 shares of company stock valued at $418,531,263. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on LYB. Deutsche Bank upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Alembic Global Advisors set a $120.00 price target on LyondellBasell Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, HSBC upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.94.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers, copolymers, and compounds.

