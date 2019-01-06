Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 2,862 Encompass Health Corp (EHC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Encompass Health Corp (AMEX:EHC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the third quarter valued at $1,281,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 8.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 136,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,273,000 after purchasing an additional 11,033 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 3,314.9% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 300,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,325,000 after purchasing an additional 291,347 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 45.3% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 15,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 47.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,803,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,553,000 after purchasing an additional 579,715 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Encompass Health Corp has a 1-year low of $40.86 and a 1-year high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EHC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Friday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.42.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corporation, formerly HealthSouth Corporation, is a provider of post-acute healthcare services, offering both facility-based and home-based post-acute services in 35 states and Puerto Rico through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies.

