Mackenzie Financial Corp Takes $209,000 Position in Autoliv Inc. (ALV)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,414 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Autoliv by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,994,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $259,522,000 after acquiring an additional 35,432 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Autoliv by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 991,626 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $85,960,000 after acquiring an additional 5,922 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Autoliv by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 404,199 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,889,000 after acquiring an additional 44,969 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Autoliv by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 377,937 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $52,758,000 after acquiring an additional 16,337 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Autoliv by 140.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 332,746 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,842,000 after acquiring an additional 194,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI cut Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $89.00 target price on Autoliv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Autoliv from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird cut Autoliv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Autoliv from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autoliv currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Shares of ALV stock opened at $70.44 on Friday. Autoliv Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.26 and a 1 year high of $115.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.23). Autoliv had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Autoliv Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 21st. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.69%.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Passive Safety and Electronics. It offers modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

