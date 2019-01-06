Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $2.31 Million Stake in Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (KORS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (NYSE:KORS) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,700 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock after selling 4,120 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Michael Kors were worth $2,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Michael Kors by 308.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,651,631 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $176,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003,044 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Michael Kors by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,564,075 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $861,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,136 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Michael Kors by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,373,852 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $368,432,000 after acquiring an additional 835,011 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Michael Kors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,393,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Michael Kors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,355,000. Institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

KORS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Michael Kors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity set a $80.00 price objective on Michael Kors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Michael Kors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. CIBC reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Michael Kors in a report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Michael Kors from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Michael Kors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.93.

In other news, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total value of $127,860.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,268.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael David Kors sold 179,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $12,187,780.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 189,596 shares of company stock worth $12,751,317. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KORS stock opened at $37.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.49. Michael Kors Holdings Ltd has a twelve month low of $35.68 and a twelve month high of $75.96.

Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The lifestyle brand reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Michael Kors had a return on equity of 36.66% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Michael Kors Holdings Ltd will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Michael Kors

Michael Kors Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

