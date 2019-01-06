Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 7,750 Shares of Lithia Motors Inc (LAD)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 35.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $2,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 293.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors in the third quarter worth $231,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the third quarter valued at about $234,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the third quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Lithia Motors by 27.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period.

Lithia Motors stock opened at $82.10 on Friday. Lithia Motors Inc has a 52 week low of $67.90 and a 52 week high of $127.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.26.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.30. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. Lithia Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lithia Motors Inc will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

LAD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Buckingham Research set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Lithia Motors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lithia Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

