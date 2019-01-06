Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP) Receives $74.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st.

NYSE MMP traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.14. 1,526,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,137,200. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $54.25 and a 1 year high of $75.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.77.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 47.75%. The business had revenue of $638.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.14, for a total value of $581,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,259,161.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.6% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Palo Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 71,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after acquiring an additional 34,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 38,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. 65.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

