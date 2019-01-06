Man Group plc Sells 13,803 Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NXRT)

Man Group plc decreased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) by 11.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 109,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,803 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $3,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NXRT. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 241.2% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $174,000. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. 54.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider James D. Dondero acquired 207,972 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,863,076.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. ValuEngine upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. NexPoint Residential Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $35.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. NexPoint Residential Trust Inc has a one year low of $23.03 and a one year high of $38.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $823.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.59.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.69). NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $36.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.04 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that NexPoint Residential Trust Inc will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is a boost from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.02%.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

