Man Group plc Takes Position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (RARE)

Man Group plc bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 49,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,770,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RARE. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after buying an additional 3,891 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 207,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,963,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 358.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 244,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,812,000 after purchasing an additional 21,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ:RARE opened at $43.00 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc has a one year low of $37.44 and a one year high of $90.98. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 2.31.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by $0.20. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 508.70% and a negative return on equity of 40.10%. The business had revenue of $11.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.87) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5800.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, Director William Aliski sold 6,000 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $298,140.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,607,990.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,550 shares of company stock worth $2,049,340. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, December 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $59.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.06.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Profile
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologics product candidate includes Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.
