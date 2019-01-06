ManpowerGroup (MAN) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

MAN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Argus cut their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup to $84.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. ManpowerGroup has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $99.85.

Shares of MAN opened at $66.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. ManpowerGroup has a 12 month low of $61.57 and a 12 month high of $136.93.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd were issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 30th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. This is a positive change from ManpowerGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.69%.

In related news, Director William Downe purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $81.21 per share, with a total value of $324,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,840. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Walter sold 7,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total transaction of $575,509.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 76.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,324,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $199,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,534 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,732,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,933,000 after acquiring an additional 98,376 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 889,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,475,000 after acquiring an additional 100,005 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 721,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,102,000 after acquiring an additional 271,058 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the 3rd quarter worth $56,887,000. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company's recruitment service portfolio includes permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions.

