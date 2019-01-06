Manx Telecom (MANX) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Manx Telecom (LON:MANX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Manx Telecom from GBX 215 ($2.81) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Manx Telecom in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Numis Securities dropped their price target on Manx Telecom from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 13th.

Shares of MANX stock opened at GBX 154.50 ($2.02) on Friday. Manx Telecom has a 52-week low of GBX 172 ($2.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 209 ($2.73).

About Manx Telecom

Manx Telecom plc provides a range of telecommunications services to consumers, businesses, and public sector in the Isle of Man and internationally. It operates through five segments: Fixed Line, Broadband and Data; Mobile; Global Solutions; Data Centre; and Other. The Fixed Line, Broadband and Data segment offers fixed line, broadband, and connectivity services to approximately 37,000 homes and 4,000 businesses.

