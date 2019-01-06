MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) Position Increased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,493 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.50% of MarketAxess worth $33,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the second quarter worth $1,245,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the second quarter worth $761,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in MarketAxess by 11.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,253,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,770,000 after acquiring an additional 124,489 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in MarketAxess by 8.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,021,000 after acquiring an additional 7,355 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the third quarter worth $217,000. 99.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 8th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Monday, November 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.71.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $214.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 54.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.18. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $172.09 and a 52 week high of $231.33.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $101.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.19 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 37.97% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.89, for a total value of $542,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 23,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.93, for a total transaction of $5,052,835.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,054,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,583,182.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide.

