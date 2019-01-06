Marlin Business Services (MRLN) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marlin Business Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marlin Business Services from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th.

NASDAQ MRLN traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.90. 26,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,664. Marlin Business Services has a 12 month low of $20.36 and a 12 month high of $31.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $276.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Marlin Business Services had a net margin of 28.62% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $23.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.10 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marlin Business Services will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marlin Business Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marlin Business Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Marlin Business Services by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in shares of Marlin Business Services by 125.7% in the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 15,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marlin Business Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $587,000. Institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Marlin Business Services Company Profile

Marlin Business Services Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides equipment financing solutions to small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. It finances approximately 100 categories of equipment, including commercial and industrial, restaurant, auto, medical, VOIP, and printing equipment, as well as computer software, copiers, cash registers, dental implant systems, and other commercial equipment.

