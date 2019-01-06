Maxar Technologies Ltd (MAXR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Maxar Technologies Ltd (NYSE:MAXR) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

MAXR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Maxar Technologies from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Maxar Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Maxar Technologies from $59.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. CIBC downgraded Maxar Technologies from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IMS Capital Management bought a new position in Maxar Technologies during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 110,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 5.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Maxar Technologies during the second quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 141.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAXR traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 611,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,315. The company has a market cap of $707.60 million, a P/E ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 2.69. Maxar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $64.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $508.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.45 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative net margin of 17.81% and a positive return on equity of 10.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Maxar Technologies will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.283 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 13th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.11%.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Ltd., a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides satellites, earth imagery, geospatial data, and analytics for the commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

