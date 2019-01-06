Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD) Shares Bought by Stillwater Investment Management LLC

Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,848 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s makes up 1.6% of Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $3,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 1.3% during the third quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 7,414 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 17,879 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,174,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 22.9% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Research LLC boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 1.0% during the third quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 30,944 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,177,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

Mcdonald’s stock opened at $178.28 on Friday. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $146.84 and a 12-month high of $190.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.59.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The fast-food giant reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 116.43% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCD. Zacks Investment Research raised Mcdonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Morningstar set a $190.00 price objective on Mcdonald’s and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Mcdonald’s to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Mcdonald’s to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.72.

In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,782 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.68, for a total value of $849,665.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 15,136 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.17, for a total value of $2,666,509.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,048,798.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 221,041 shares of company stock valued at $38,839,407. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 37,241 restaurants, including 34,108 franchised restaurants comprising 21,366 franchised to conventional franchisees, 6,945 licensed to developmental licensees, and 5,797 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 3,133 company-operated restaurants.

