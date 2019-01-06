MedEquities Realty Trust Inc (MRT) Holdings Increased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of MedEquities Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:MRT) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,020,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,502 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.20% of MedEquities Realty Trust worth $9,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in MedEquities Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in MedEquities Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in MedEquities Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $198,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in MedEquities Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in MedEquities Realty Trust by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 13,284 shares in the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities set a $12.00 price objective on MedEquities Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on MedEquities Realty Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on MedEquities Realty Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. TheStreet downgraded MedEquities Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised MedEquities Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.89.

MRT opened at $10.09 on Friday. MedEquities Realty Trust Inc has a one year low of $6.27 and a one year high of $11.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.94 million, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.30.

MedEquities Realty Trust (NYSE:MRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.25). MedEquities Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 19.98%. The firm had revenue of $9.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.72 million. On average, research analysts forecast that MedEquities Realty Trust Inc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bluemountain Capital Managemen sold 57,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total value of $446,997.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 452,332 shares of company stock worth $3,679,696 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About MedEquities Realty Trust

MedEquities Realty Trust (NYSE: MRT) is a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust that invests in a diversified mix of healthcare properties and healthcare-related real estate debt investments. The Company's management team has extensive industry experience in acquiring, owning, developing, financing, operating, leasing and monetizing many types of healthcare properties and portfolios.

