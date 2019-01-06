MedEquities Realty Trust (MRT) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of MedEquities Realty Trust (NYSE:MRT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MRT. Citigroup lowered MedEquities Realty Trust from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MedEquities Realty Trust from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, September 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of MedEquities Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, September 28th. JMP Securities set a $12.00 target price on MedEquities Realty Trust and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on MedEquities Realty Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.89.

NYSE MRT opened at $10.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $217.94 million, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.30. MedEquities Realty Trust has a one year low of $6.27 and a one year high of $11.85.

MedEquities Realty Trust (NYSE:MRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $9.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.72 million. MedEquities Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 19.98%. Research analysts forecast that MedEquities Realty Trust will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other MedEquities Realty Trust news, Director Bluemountain Capital Managemen sold 4,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total transaction of $30,795.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 452,332 shares of company stock worth $3,679,696 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of MedEquities Realty Trust by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,151,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,635,000 after acquiring an additional 205,635 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MedEquities Realty Trust by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,151,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,635,000 after acquiring an additional 205,635 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MedEquities Realty Trust by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,325,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,608,000 after acquiring an additional 153,969 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MedEquities Realty Trust by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,721,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,733,000 after acquiring an additional 222,015 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of MedEquities Realty Trust by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,020,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,917,000 after acquiring an additional 180,502 shares during the period. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MedEquities Realty Trust

MedEquities Realty Trust (NYSE: MRT) is a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust that invests in a diversified mix of healthcare properties and healthcare-related real estate debt investments. The Company's management team has extensive industry experience in acquiring, owning, developing, financing, operating, leasing and monetizing many types of healthcare properties and portfolios.

