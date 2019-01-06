MediBloc [QRC] (MED) 1-Day Volume Hits $279,707.00

MediBloc [QRC] (CURRENCY:MED) traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. Over the last week, MediBloc [QRC] has traded down 27.8% against the US dollar. One MediBloc [QRC] token can now be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinrail, Bibox and Gate.io. MediBloc [QRC] has a market capitalization of $19.65 million and $279,707.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,066.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.02 or 0.03837943 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.00 or 0.04058860 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.51 or 0.00947267 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.02 or 0.01353331 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00129822 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.75 or 0.01519082 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00338480 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About MediBloc [QRC]

MediBloc [QRC] (CRYPTO:MED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. MediBloc [QRC]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam. MediBloc [QRC]’s official website is medibloc.org/en. The official message board for MediBloc [QRC] is medium.com/@MediBloc. The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MediBloc [QRC] Token Trading

MediBloc [QRC] can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Bibox and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc [QRC] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MediBloc [QRC] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

