Medifast (MED) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Medifast (NYSE:MED) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Sidoti raised Medifast from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medifast from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th.

Shares of MED stock opened at $131.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 57.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.69. Medifast has a 1-year low of $61.96 and a 1-year high of $260.98.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14. The business had revenue of $139.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.20 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Medifast will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 20th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.00%.

In other Medifast news, CEO Daniel R. Chard bought 975 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $153.28 per share, with a total value of $149,448.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,954,779.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael A. Hoer bought 200 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $156.23 per share, with a total value of $31,246.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $93,738. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Medifast by 9.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,692,494 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $374,972,000 after purchasing an additional 150,582 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Medifast by 30.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,285,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $284,723,000 after purchasing an additional 301,532 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Medifast by 30.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,285,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $284,723,000 after purchasing an additional 301,532 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Medifast by 9.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 190,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,304,000 after purchasing an additional 16,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Medifast by 11.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 151,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,193,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

