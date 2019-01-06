Merchants Bancorp (MBIN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday. The firm presently has a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 4.86% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Merchants Bancorp is a diversified bank holding company. It provides multi-family housing and health care facility financing, mortgage warehousing, retail and correspondent residential mortgage banking, agricultural lending and traditional community banking services, through its subsidiaries. Merchants Bancorp is based in Carmel, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merchants Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $20.98 on Friday. Merchants Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.85 and a twelve month high of $29.15. The company has a market cap of $572.73 million, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $35.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.10 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 661,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,813,000 after buying an additional 58,194 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 661,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,813,000 after buying an additional 58,194 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 33,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $326,000. 22.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merchants Bancorp operates as a diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

