Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MRSN. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $11.06 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Leerink Swann upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.83.

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MRSN traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.15. 109,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,002. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.43. Mersana Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $23.96.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 440.47% and a negative return on equity of 110.44%. On average, research analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRSN. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $4,956,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 23.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,006,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,973,000 after purchasing an additional 188,353 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 34.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 601,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,011,000 after purchasing an additional 153,923 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 34.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 601,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,011,000 after purchasing an additional 153,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $2,198,000. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of oncology therapeutics in the United States and Canada. The company develops Dolaflexin, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) platform designed to enhance the potency and efficacy of ADCs while simultaneously enhancing the safety and tolerability.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.