MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 27,847 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp (TMHC)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) by 55.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 78,423 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,847 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMHC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 119.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 16,765 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 15.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,542 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 14,844 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 57.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 5,995 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 17.5% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 851,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,686,000 after purchasing an additional 127,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 42.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 60,860 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 18,141 shares in the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TMHC opened at $17.39 on Friday. Taylor Morrison Home Corp has a 12 month low of $14.73 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The company has a current ratio of 7.58, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.17.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.19. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Corp will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. JMP Securities cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Taylor Morrison Home currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.56.

WARNING: “MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 27,847 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp (TMHC)” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/06/metlife-investment-advisors-llc-acquires-27847-shares-of-taylor-morrison-home-corp-tmhc.html.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.