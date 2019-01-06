MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 55.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 71,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,271 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACAD. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 5,247.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 49,170 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 440,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,731,000 after purchasing an additional 25,768 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 704,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,753,000 after purchasing an additional 257,871 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,271,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,735,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085,874 shares during the last quarter. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 11,764,705 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $199,999,985.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACAD. Leerink Swann began coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 8th. BidaskClub lowered ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $27.00 target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $17.57 on Friday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.77 and a fifty-two week high of $32.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 3.06.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.08. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 88.18% and a negative net margin of 119.62%. The business had revenue of $58.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

