MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.45 Million Stake in TowneBank (TOWN)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,038 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,721 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in TowneBank by 63.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,236,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,700,000 after acquiring an additional 479,948 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in TowneBank by 112.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 802,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,760,000 after acquiring an additional 425,535 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TowneBank by 9.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,423,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,980,000 after acquiring an additional 363,845 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in TowneBank by 328.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 372,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,944,000 after acquiring an additional 285,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in TowneBank by 5.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 905,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,936,000 after acquiring an additional 48,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TOWN opened at $25.21 on Friday. TowneBank has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $33.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.10.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. TowneBank had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $137.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.83 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TowneBank will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 27th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.03%.

TOWN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on TowneBank from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Brean Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TowneBank in a report on Sunday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut TowneBank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

