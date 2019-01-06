MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.50 Million Position in Itron, Inc. (ITRI)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 8,570 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Itron were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scopia Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Itron by 5.0% in the second quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 5,484,889 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $329,368,000 after purchasing an additional 262,749 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 1.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 463,790 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,852,000 after acquiring an additional 6,409 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 23.2% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 72,345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Itron during the third quarter worth $684,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 135.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,870 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 10,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gary E. Pruitt acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.73 per share, with a total value of $527,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,650,712.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 18,859 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $986,325.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 154,884 shares of company stock valued at $8,239,276. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Monday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Itron in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Itron in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Argus downgraded shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $80.00 target price on shares of Itron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.88.

Itron stock opened at $48.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.17. Itron, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.35 and a 1-year high of $77.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.24. Itron had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a positive return on equity of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $595.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Itron, Inc, a technology company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Gas, and Water. It offers standard electromechanical and electronic, gas, and water and heat meters; and smart electricity, gas, and water meters and communication modules.

