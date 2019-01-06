Metro Bank PLC (MTRO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Metro Bank PLC (LON:MTRO) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,264.17 ($42.65).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Metro Bank from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,200 ($28.75) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 25th.

In other Metro Bank news, insider Michael Snyder acquired 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,309 ($30.17) per share, for a total transaction of £147,776 ($193,095.52). Also, insider Craig Donaldson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,176 ($28.43) per share, with a total value of £217,600 ($284,332.94).

Metro Bank stock traded up GBX 62 ($0.81) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,796 ($23.47). 315,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,330. Metro Bank has a one year low of GBX 3,162 ($41.32) and a one year high of GBX 4,056 ($53.00).

About Metro Bank

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and corporate banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

