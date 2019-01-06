Michael J. Roney Acquires 1,720 Shares of NEXT plc (NXT) Stock

NEXT plc (LON:NXT) insider Michael J. Roney bought 1,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 4,359 ($56.96) per share, for a total transaction of £74,974.80 ($97,967.86).

LON NXT opened at GBX 4,478 ($58.51) on Friday. NEXT plc has a twelve month low of GBX 3,565 ($46.58) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,355 ($69.97).

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. UBS Group started coverage on NEXT in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 6,600 ($86.24) price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NEXT to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 4,350 ($56.84) to GBX 5,800 ($75.79) in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 6,700 ($87.55) price target on shares of NEXT in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,421.82 ($70.85).

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

