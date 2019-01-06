Michael R. Pyle Sells 500 Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) Stock

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) VP Michael R. Pyle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.90, for a total transaction of $23,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $48.43 on Friday. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.21 and a 52 week high of $67.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.14 and a beta of 1.20.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. The firm had revenue of $203.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 1st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PEGA. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 51.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 154,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,476,000 after acquiring an additional 52,304 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Pegasystems during the second quarter worth approximately $2,603,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Pegasystems by 12.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after buying an additional 4,432 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Pegasystems by 107.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 89,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,928,000 after buying an additional 46,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Pegasystems by 124.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 81,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,449,000 after buying an additional 45,055 shares in the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Pegasystems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.20.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports software applications for marketing, sales automation, customer service, and operations in the United States and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients. The company offers customer engagement applications, including Pega Marketing that enable enterprises to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega sales automation to automate and manage the sales process; and Pega customer service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers, the right people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience and to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity.

