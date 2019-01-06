Michael W. Lamach Sells 166,407 Shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (IR) Stock

Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 166,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $15,041,528.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 417,275 shares in the company, valued at $37,717,487.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $93.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.27. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 1 year low of $79.63 and a 1 year high of $107.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll-Rand declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

IR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ingersoll-Rand currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.14.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ingersoll-Rand during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll-Rand during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Ingersoll-Rand during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in Ingersoll-Rand during the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll-Rand during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. 79.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ingersoll-Rand

Ingersoll-Rand plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. It operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers building management, bus, rail, and multi-pipe HVAC, control, container and cryogenic, diesel-powered, ductless, geothermal, package heating and cooling, rail and self-powered truck refrigeration, temporary heating and cooling, trailer refrigeration, unitary, and vehicle-powered truck refrigeration systems.

