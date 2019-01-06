Michaels Companies (MIK) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Michaels Companies in a report on Monday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a hold rating and set a $17.00 target price (down from $19.00) on shares of Michaels Companies in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Loop Capital set a $18.00 target price on Michaels Companies and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Michaels Companies in a report on Thursday, December 20th. They set a market weight rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Michaels Companies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Michaels Companies has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.44.

Shares of NASDAQ MIK traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,017,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,887,367. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.22. Michaels Companies has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $27.87.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Michaels Companies will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Michaels Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Michaels Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Michaels Companies by 138.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 6,762 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Michaels Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in Michaels Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $321,000.

About Michaels Companies

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

