Millendo Therapeutics (MLND) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

MLND traded up $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.80. 7,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,194. Millendo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.77 and a fifty-two week high of $20.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 3.05.

About Millendo Therapeutics

About Millendo Therapeutics

