Millennium Minerals Ltd. (MOY) Insider Peter Lester Buys 450,000 Shares of Stock

Millennium Minerals Ltd. (ASX:MOY) insider Peter Lester bought 450,000 shares of Millennium Minerals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.18 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$81,000.00 ($57,446.81).

Shares of ASX:MOY traded up A$0.01 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, reaching A$0.20 ($0.14). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,430,987 shares. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Millennium Minerals Company Profile

Millennium Minerals Limited explores for, develops, mines, and processes gold properties in Australia. It holds a 100% interest in the Nullagine gold project that covers an area of 276 square kilometers located in the East Pilbara of Western Australia. The company is based in Belmont, Australia.

