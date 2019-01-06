Miller Industries (MLR) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Miller Industries stock opened at $27.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.22 million, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.63. Miller Industries has a 12-month low of $22.80 and a 12-month high of $29.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The auto parts company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $195.69 million for the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 4.66%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLR. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Miller Industries by 59.3% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,049 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Miller Industries by 18.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. HPM Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Miller Industries by 21.1% during the third quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 13,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Miller Industries during the third quarter worth about $384,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Miller Industries during the second quarter worth about $404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

Miller Industries Company Profile

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of towing and recovery equipment. It offers wreckers, such as conventional tow trucks and recovery vehicles that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

