MINDBODY Inc (MB) CFO Sells $363,800.00 in Stock

MINDBODY Inc (NASDAQ:MB) CFO Brett T. White sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $363,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Brett T. White also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 24th, Brett T. White sold 10,000 shares of MINDBODY stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $363,200.00.

NASDAQ:MB opened at $36.50 on Friday. MINDBODY Inc has a 1-year low of $21.61 and a 1-year high of $45.50. The company has a current ratio of 9.45, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.67 and a beta of -0.35.

MINDBODY (NASDAQ:MB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. MINDBODY had a negative return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $63.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that MINDBODY Inc will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

MB has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered MINDBODY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 22nd. Roth Capital upped their price target on MINDBODY from $3,200.00 to $36.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised MINDBODY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 28th. William Blair initiated coverage on MINDBODY in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Imperial Capital cut their target price on MINDBODY from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MB. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of MINDBODY by 1.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,565,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,433,000 after purchasing an additional 75,307 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of MINDBODY by 2.3% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,650,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,373,000 after purchasing an additional 82,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of MINDBODY by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,717,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,454,000 after purchasing an additional 74,838 shares during the period. Institutional Venture Management XIII LLC raised its position in shares of MINDBODY by 0.5% during the second quarter. Institutional Venture Management XIII LLC now owns 2,655,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,497,000 after purchasing an additional 13,333 shares during the period. Finally, SQN Investors LP raised its position in shares of MINDBODY by 40.7% during the third quarter. SQN Investors LP now owns 1,948,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,227,000 after purchasing an additional 563,352 shares during the period.

MINDBODY Company Profile

MINDBODY, Inc operates a cloud-based business management software and payments platform for the small and medium-sized businesses in the wellness services industry. Its platform enables businesses to run, market, and build scheduling and online booking, performance tracking, staff management, client relationship management, integrated payment processing, retail point-of-sale, purchase tracking, inventory, hardware integration, analytics and reporting, branded Web, mobility, social integration, client acquisition dashboard, security and compliance, and integration with other cloud-based partners for yoga, Pilates, indoor cycling, group and personal training, boutique fitness, salons, spas, and integrative health businesses.

