MinexCoin (MNX) Trading 7.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

MinexCoin (CURRENCY:MNX) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. MinexCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.60 million and $50,858.00 worth of MinexCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MinexCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.95 or 0.00024878 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Exmo, Livecoin and HitBTC. During the last week, MinexCoin has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009292 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026504 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.56 or 0.02285393 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000579 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009574 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00158330 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00203512 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $512.48 or 0.13375649 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About MinexCoin

MinexCoin (CRYPTO:MNX) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2017. MinexCoin’s total supply is 6,126,588 coins and its circulating supply is 4,826,291 coins. MinexCoin’s official website is minexcoin.com. The Reddit community for MinexCoin is /r/Minexcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MinexCoin’s official Twitter account is @minexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MinexCoin Coin Trading

MinexCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Livecoin, Exmo and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinexCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MinexCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MinexCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

