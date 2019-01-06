Model N Inc (MODN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.60.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MODN. CIBC began coverage on shares of Model N in a research note on Friday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Model N from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th.

Shares of MODN stock opened at $13.23 on Friday. Model N has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $20.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.05 million, a P/E ratio of -18.12 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. Model N had a negative net margin of 18.24% and a negative return on equity of 54.52%. The firm had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Model N will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MODN. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Model N by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,126,685 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,708,000 after buying an additional 970,095 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Model N by 976.8% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 882,446 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,987,000 after buying an additional 800,492 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Model N in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,070,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Model N by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,177,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,511,000 after buying an additional 434,804 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Model N by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,339,922 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,923,000 after buying an additional 269,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

