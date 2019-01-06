Monero Original (XMO) Trading Up 4.7% Over Last Week

Monero Original (CURRENCY:XMO) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 5th. Monero Original has a total market cap of $0.00 and $36.00 worth of Monero Original was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero Original coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00011751 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Monero Original has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.15 or 0.01308034 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00021020 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000030 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00007224 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00002032 BTC.

UltraNote Coin (XUN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Monero Original

Monero Original (XMO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on March 28th, 2018. Monero Original’s total supply is 16,677,397 coins. The Reddit community for Monero Original is /r/MoneroOriginalXMO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero Original’s official website is monero-original.org. Monero Original’s official Twitter account is @monero_original.

Monero Original Coin Trading

Monero Original can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Original directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Original should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero Original using one of the exchanges listed above.

