MonetaryUnit Tops 1-Day Volume of $27,536.00 (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 6th. MonetaryUnit has a total market capitalization of $2.68 million and $27,536.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded 15% lower against the US dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be bought for $0.0182 or 0.00000470 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Bittylicious, CoinExchange and Upbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00022882 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00030116 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026373 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00001540 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Coin Profile

MonetaryUnit (MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 147,468,182 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

MonetaryUnit can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Bittylicious, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

