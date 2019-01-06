Morgan Stanley Increases Holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (TYG)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (NYSE:TYG) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,209,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,160 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.13% of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure worth $59,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Probabilities Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. InterOcean Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth $259,000. Institutional investors own 29.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TYG opened at $22.27 on Friday. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. has a 52 week low of $18.36 and a 52 week high of $32.40.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Company Profile

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

