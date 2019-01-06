Morgan Stanley Sells 338,210 Shares of Match Group Inc (MTCH)

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 24.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,054,308 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 338,210 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Match Group were worth $61,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 155.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $189,000. 23.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $43.05 on Friday. Match Group Inc has a one year low of $30.85 and a one year high of $60.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 82.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.24.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Match Group had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 60.95%. The business had revenue of $444.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Match Group Inc will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 4th.

MTCH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Aegis raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Nomura began coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Match Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.69.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, and Pairs. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its Websites and applications in 42 languages approximately in 190 countries. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

