Morgan Stanley Trims Apple (AAPL) Target Price to $211.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $236.00 to $211.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on AAPL. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $265.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Apple to $256.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $195.64.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $148.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12. Apple has a 52 week low of $142.00 and a 52 week high of $233.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $775.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. Apple had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 48.68%. The company had revenue of $62.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $647,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,940 shares in the company, valued at $1,698,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 9.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,188,032 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,846,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452,792 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 26,144,522 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,901,864,000 after purchasing an additional 454,086 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 18.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,833,222 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,703,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293,674 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 17,669.4% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 20,180,694 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,181,000 after purchasing an additional 20,067,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,008,496 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,148,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,981 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.08% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

