Morgan Stanley Trims Everest Re Group (RE) Target Price to $232.00

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $243.00 to $232.00 in a research report released on Thursday. They currently have an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a hold rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $250.00 to $247.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $252.89.

Shares of RE stock opened at $214.91 on Thursday. Everest Re Group has a 12 month low of $201.09 and a 12 month high of $264.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.41.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $1.02. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($16.43) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Everest Re Group will post 16.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 28th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 27th. This is an increase from Everest Re Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Everest Re Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Everest Re Group by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,309,000 after purchasing an additional 23,018 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new position in Everest Re Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,511,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC bought a new position in Everest Re Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,229,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products. The company operates through the U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance segments. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the Unites States.

