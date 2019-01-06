Morgan Stanley Trims Stake in Tata Motors Limited (TTM)

Morgan Stanley cut its position in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,938,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389,272 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Tata Motors were worth $60,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TTM. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 139.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tata Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tata Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tata Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Tata Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Institutional investors own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tata Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Tata Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank downgraded Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

TTM stock opened at $12.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Tata Motors Limited has a 52-week low of $10.49 and a 52-week high of $34.35.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. Tata Motors had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 4.08%. On average, analysts forecast that Tata Motors Limited will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Limited designs, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It operates through Automotive Operations and All Other Operations segments. The company offers cars, sports vehicles, trucks, buses, and defence vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications; aggregates, such as axles and transmissions for commercial vehicles; and factory automation equipment.

