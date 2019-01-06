Mothership Price Up 20.7% Over Last Week (MSP)

Mothership (CURRENCY:MSP) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. Over the last seven days, Mothership has traded up 20.7% against the US dollar. Mothership has a total market capitalization of $5.92 million and approximately $11,166.00 worth of Mothership was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mothership token can now be purchased for $0.0423 or 0.00001098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009287 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026435 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.28 or 0.02292364 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00158887 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00202751 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026280 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000107 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026246 BTC.

Mothership Token Profile

Mothership launched on July 5th, 2017. Mothership’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,000,000 tokens. Mothership’s official Twitter account is @MothershipCX. Mothership’s official website is mothership.cx.

Mothership Token Trading

Mothership can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mothership directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mothership should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mothership using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

