Mr. Cooper Group (COOP) Shares Up 6.6%

Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP)’s share price shot up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.96 and last traded at $12.79. 979,282 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 777,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.
Several brokerages have issued reports on COOP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.
The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.58 and a beta of 0.06.
Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 183.04% and a return on equity of 160.21%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COOP. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the third quarter worth $9,534,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the third quarter worth $560,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the third quarter worth $2,063,000.
Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:COOP)
Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.
