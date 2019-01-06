Myokardia (MYOK) PT Lowered to $70.00

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Myokardia from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Myokardia in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Myokardia in a research note on Monday, September 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Myokardia from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Myokardia in a research note on Friday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Myokardia currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.64.

Shares of MYOK opened at $42.33 on Thursday. Myokardia has a 12 month low of $39.16 and a 12 month high of $67.79. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -30.24 and a beta of 3.30.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $9.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.57 million. Myokardia had a negative net margin of 222.07% and a negative return on equity of 19.40%. On average, research analysts predict that Myokardia will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Myokardia news, insider June Lee sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $304,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anastasios Gianakakos sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.68, for a total transaction of $167,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,013,804.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,978 shares of company stock worth $695,030. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYOK. Partner Fund Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Myokardia by 91.5% during the second quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 1,819,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,329,000 after buying an additional 869,404 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Myokardia by 45.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,627,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,454,000 after buying an additional 822,404 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Myokardia by 32.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,995,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $195,328,000 after buying an additional 740,607 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Myokardia by 32.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,995,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $195,328,000 after purchasing an additional 740,607 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Myokardia by 11.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,990,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $297,409,000 after purchasing an additional 601,567 shares during the period. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myokardia Company Profile

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which has completed Phase II clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to potentially alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression.

