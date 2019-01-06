Myriad Genetics (MYGN) Shares Up 6.9%

Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) shot up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $32.41 and last traded at $31.32. 2,217,994 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 1,325,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.29.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MYGN. Barclays dropped their target price on Myriad Genetics from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. ValuEngine cut Myriad Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Myriad Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub cut Myriad Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Myriad Genetics in a report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.07.

The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.13. Myriad Genetics had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $202.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Myriad Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 86,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 52,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 13,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Myriad Genetics by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

About Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

